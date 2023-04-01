FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An outbreak of severe thunderstorms occurred Friday evening into early Saturday morning across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The area experienced large hail, strong winds, and a couple of tornadoes.

We experienced two distinct rounds of storms. The first round during the early evening hours brought large hail to our northern communities. 1.75 inch diameter hail was the largest hailstone recorded at Clear Lake in Steuben County. This is roughly golf ball sized hail. Other parts of the area recorded one inch diameter hail, which is roughly the size of a quarter. Small hail was also reported in the Fremont area and in the Wallen area of Fort Wayne. We did receive a photo of hail covering the street and ground north of Fremont.

By late in the evening, a second, much stronger round of storms moved into the area. This round brought high winds and two confirmed tornadoes to the area. We also experienced plenty of rain in a short amount of time.

Two tornadoes were confirmed on the northeastern side of Allen County. The stronger one was rated an EF-2, with winds up to 120 mph. It was on the ground for nearly eight miles and had a maximum path width of 400 yards. The other tornado was a weak EF-0. Both tornadoes resulted in a clear path of damage. We are thinking of those impacted by both twisters.

High wind gusts were recorded outside of the tornadoes. Here is a recap of the top thunderstorm-related wind gusts. Note these are official measurements and this report does not include a microburst that was identified later in the day on Saturday by the National Weather Service. A microburst is a localized rush of air out of a thunderstorm. It is estimated winds briefly gusted up to 70 mph in western Defiance County near the Hicksville, Ohio, area as storms moved through. This resulted in some building and tree damage.

Finally, here’s a recap of the top rainfall totals. Some flooding of the roadways was seen after the storms had exited the area early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service is still investigating damage in Paulding County, Ohio, and Grant/Wells County, Indiana. It is possible more microbursts/tornadoes are identified, so stay tuned for any updates to this story. For the latest forecast information and to view if there are any future opportunities for severe weather, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.