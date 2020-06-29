Rebuilding MLB clubs hope to keep developing top prospects

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2020 baseball season was supposed to be another step in the development of top prospects for a number of rebuilding teams. But the truncated 60-game major league season and the possible loss of the minor league season means some clubs are concerned that the progress of their prospects may be stunted.

The Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins are among clubs hoping taxi squads will provide enough innings on the mound or at-bats at the plate to continue the progress of their prospects going into 2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.