ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday night Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident alongside two staffers.

On Thursday night, a vigil took place in the Jimtown High School parking lot in Elkhart.

The gathering was open to the public, and despite the 8 p.m. start time, attendees started to show up over an hour early as cars began to fill Jimtown’s eastern lot.

Tim Henke, a close friend of Walorski, organized the event.

He spoke and led the group in a few prayers, citing Walorski’s commitment to her faith.

It’s a sentiment shared by Walorski’s husband who also took to the microphone for a speech.

As the vigil was wrapping up, heavy clouds moved in and moderate rain started, but attendees stayed, hugging, crying, and reminiscing about the woman they have lost.

Among them was Tim Wesco, state representative of the 23rd District.

He credited Walorski for inspiring his political career, and said she continually encouraged him to keep going.

Wesco says she extended that encouragement to an entire generation in Indiana.