CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE)– The Churubusco Fire Department was called to put out a raging garage fire on Monday morning.

The fire started in a garage located at the 2000 block of North 825 East, south of Indiana 205.

According to the Churubusco Fire Department, crews were working to put out the garage fire and requested backup from neighboring departments after it was discovered that the fire had spread to a nearby house.

The garage contained several items, including a car, jet ski, and several propane tanks. The fire caused one of the propane tanks to explode, sending a fireball into the sky.

No injuries were reported.