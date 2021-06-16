Race into Father’s Day at the Father’s Day 5k

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Run, Walk or Ruck on Saturday for the Father’s Day 5k put on by Associated Churches. Enjoy the holiday with any father or father figure in your life by racing for a good cause.

The race is happening at 8:30 a.m. circling around Lakeside Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. A free kids fun run will be happening as well. Registration is still open for $35.

The race benefits Associated Churches, A Baby’s Closet, and military families. For more on the race and how to register, visit the website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss