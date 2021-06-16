Race into Father’s Day at the Father’s Day 5k

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Run, Walk or Ruck on Saturday for the Father’s Day 5k put on by Associated Churches. Enjoy the holiday with any father or father figure in your life by racing for a good cause.

The race is happening at 8:30 a.m. circling around Lakeside Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. A free kids fun run will be happening as well. Registration is still open for $35.

The race benefits Associated Churches, A Baby’s Closet, and military families. For more on the race and how to register, visit the website.