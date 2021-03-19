Purdue scientists use doppler to look inside of cells, potentially speeding up diagnoses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When storms and rain are on the way, meteorologists rely on Doppler Radar to look into the clouds. What if a similar process could be used to look inside your cells to detect sickness?

Radar works by sending out radio waves to detect raindrops or precipitation in the sky. When there is precipitation, those droplets reflect back the wave signifying a shift in frequency. For roughly the last 20 years, this same principle has been researched by a team at Purdue, including Professor David Nolte, but instead of looking into the sky, they are looking inside of cells.

“Things like the nucleus of the cell or mitochondria of the cell. These are all moving around in living systems,” explained Nolte, “So when light scatters off of them as they move, there’s a little frequency shift. So you can actually pick that up, just like radar bouncing off of rain droplets.”

When looking inside of cells, a shift in frequency can be the result of disease. Initially, the team at Purdue used cancer cells from biopsies. Now they are exploring bacterial infections and soon they will look at how viral infections affect cells. They worked with living cell sentinels, allowing them to expose these cells to infection to see how they reacted.

“By using this technique that we have we have we can actually measure that. We can measure how the cells, how their motions are changing in response to disease and also treatments,” described Nolte, “We can treat the disease to see if the treatments are working or not, by seeing how it’s affecting the motion.”

The use of these Doppler principles potentially speeds up the process of diagnosis, which could lead to faster use of effective treatments, increasing a patient’s chances for recovery.

“This is still research. We are not telling the doctors what to do, but it’s easy to see that in the future we could be in the position of making these measurements,” said Nolte, “That the drug that they would like to prescribe is actually not going to be effective for that patient.”

You can find the more information regarding this research from Purdue here.