Purdue Fort Wayne names school’s first chief diversity officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne has created a new position aimed at increasing diversity around campus.

MarTeze Hammonds was named to the position. Hammonds is the owner and a consultant for MDH Consulting Group based out of Dallas. He is also a senior consultant for diversity and inclusion for the global headquarters of the American Cancer Society in Atlanta. Hammonds said his goal is to make sure Purdue Fort Wayne is making the best effort they can to have an inclusive campus.

“Just think about going to someone’s house and not feeling welcome,” said Hammonds. “Think about being invited to someone’s house and not having the access and tools to be your authentic self.”

As chief diversity officer for Purdue Fort Wayne, Hammonds’ primary job is to work with other administrators to ensure that an effort to be inclusive is made all over campus. He said the most important thing is that an effort is made to inform students and staff alike.

“My goal is to educate folks. Get them to know what they don’t know because you don’t know what you don’t know, and then how to we move it to action? And again, that’s research, that’s theory, that’s training, that’s rolling up our sleeves and doing the work.”

However, he said just knowing the information is not enough. The real sign of progress is when people are actively trying to increase diversity.

“For me, accomplishment comes when we can see that there have been movements and strides in diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Hammonds. “Workforce diversity, equity, and inclusion, student retention, student success, all of that matters.”

Hammonds said striving for that inclusivity is something people should feel they can do without compromising their own beliefs but that it will not always be an easy process and people will make mistakes.

“Show up. Make those mistakes, learn from those mistakes. In this world, we always talk about political correctness. Yeah, we can be politically correct and still mess up, right? And once we mess up, where do we go from there? And so this is the best place to learn, and the best place to grow, and the best place to act together.”