Purdue Fort Wayne implements athletics staff furloughs to address pandemic’s strain on budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Forty-one members of the athletics staff at Purdue Fort Wayne will be required to take off 15 or more days without pay between November 23, 2020 and June 22, 2021 to help address the revenue shortfall brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer notified the athletics staff of the action back on October 22. The employees will keep their benefits during the furloughs.

One area of the university that has been hit especially hard as a result of the pandemic is our Department of Athletics, which is heavily dependent on revenue generated by men’s basketball game guarantees, ticket sales, NCAA and league distributions, concessions, sponsorships, and philanthropy—as well as support from the university’s general fund. With athletics competition suspended and/or extremely limited, maintaining normal operations has been a significant challenge and is putting strain specifically on the department’s budget. Ron Elsenbaumer, Chancellor, Purdue Fort Wayne

Chancellor Elsenbaumer noted in his memo that no additional furloughs are planned at this time.

Purdue Fort Wayne Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton issued the following statement when contacted by WANE 15 about the furloughs: