Purdue Fort Wayne cancels spring sports seasons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne has announced that it has canceled all sporting events through the end of the academic year starting today, citing concern about COVID-19.

That includes winter and spring sports, many of which just began their season.

Purdue Fort Wayne Cancels All Athletic-Related Activities Through End of Academic Year https://t.co/7pEAJlNZvm — Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (@GoMastodons) March 12, 2020

The announcement covers men’s volleyball, baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s golf, and men’s and women’s track and field.

The move by Purdue Fort Wayne falls in line with the today’s announcement by the NCAA to cancel the remaining winter and spring championships.

For the PFW baseball team, they were just 15 games into a 54 game season and had yet to play a home game.

In addition, the university has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.