Purdue, Ball State both have Tuesday night game postponed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The men’s basketball game between Nebraska and Purdue, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, has being postponed as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game at a later date.

MUNCIE – Due to COVID-19 protocols, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game against Western Michigan has been postponed to a later date. We will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and cooperate with our partners to ensure a safe competitive environment.