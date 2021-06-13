Purchase your duck now for the SCAN duck race and a chance to win big money

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 33rd Annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to Benefit SCAN is quickly approaching and there is still time to purchase a duck for the race.

On July 31, over 18,000 plastic ducks will race down the St. Mary’s River. SCAN hopes to raise $225,000 to help prepare parents and protect children.

Enjoy the duck race at Promenade Park on July 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Ducks can be purchased now online or from any SCAN member or community sales event. For more information on SCAN and the race, visit the website.