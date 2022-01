FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- The shocking death of three young boys on May 21, 1988, the victims of arson on Central Drive, gripped the city and remained unsolved for more than 30 years.

Wednesday Brian Martin, cold case homicide detective for the Fort Wayne Police Department, identified the man who set the house on fire by throwing a Molotov cocktail into the front window of 2928 Central Dr.