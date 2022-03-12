PUEBLO, Colo. — EVRAZ, a vertically integrated steel, mining, and vanadium business, located in Pueblo, has been discovered to be connected with a Russian oligarch.

Roman Abramovich, the owner of a 28.6% stake in Evraz, has been found to be tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. Abramovich made his fortune in oil and aluminum during the chaotic years that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Abramovich has become a target of European sanctions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As a result of the British government’s suspensions of Evraz shares, ten members of the company’s board have quit.

In light of the Financial Sanctions Notice issued by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, HM Treasury, on 10 March 2022 and the suspension of the Company’s shares from trading, all the EVRAZ plc non-executive directors — Alexander Abramov, Alexander Frolov, Alexander Izosimov, Deborah Gudgeon, Eugene Shvidler, Eugene Tenenbaum, Karl Gruber, Maria Gordon, Sir Michael Peat and Stephen Odell — have resigned as directors with immediate effect. EVRAZ

Governor Polis’ Office said Colorado does not have any plans to impose sanctions on Evraz, telling FOX21 News, “Penalties against particular Evraz shareholders are not likely to have any impact on Evraz Pueblo operations.”