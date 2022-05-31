FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) is one step closer to a new superintendent after holding a session of public comment.

The 6:00 meeting was relatively short as only three attendees spoke. the main concerns were about the new superintendent being easily accessible to parents, and about the incentives of the contract.

The meeting was an opportunity for the public to air any concerns about the contract that NACS legal team had drafted.

The only concerns were about what qualifies as “effective” and “Highly “Effective.”

Those two performance grades increase the base gross salary by $7,500 if achieved.

Current temporary superintendent Steve Yager said “There is a set of criteria and data. They’re rated on school grades, test scores, how they interact with the public, how they move the school district along, help make decisions, interactions with the board and community, but those are all impacted on if they are effective, highly effective, needs improvement, or ineffective.”