Public asked to stay indoors during manhunt in southern Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Residents in the area of S.R. 218 and S. 600 W, southeast of Warren, are asked to stay in their homes as police search for a wanted person.

According to a post on the Wells County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there’s a very large police presence in the area to search for the individual wanted out of Allen and Huntington Counties.

Police said the individual may be armed and dangerous.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said that a pursuit began on S.R. 5 and C.R. 200 S in Huntington County. There are drones and K9s en route to assist.

The person’s identity and what they are wanted for has not been released. WANE 15 has reached out to the department for more information.

