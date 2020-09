FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Protesters held a peaceful march in downtown Fort Wayne to protest the Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the March killing of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday evening.

The march started in McMillen Park earlier in the evening with community members voicing frustrations over the charges. In a press release, the group said the decision is not justice.

Fort Wayne Police met the demonstrators to discuss guidelines for the protests before they began marching into downtown.