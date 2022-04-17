PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of protesters set fire to a Dumpster at PPB’s North Precinct Saturday night, then “caused significant damage” to several businesses nearby, police said.

The protesters gathered around 8 p.m. in Peninsula Park and then began walking through the neighborhood about an hour later. Some in the group vandalized the Starbucks coffee shop on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Ainsworth Street, breaking windows and launching explosive devices at the building, police said.

Two banks were also hit, tagged with graffiti and phrases like “ANTIFA” and “revenge is coming.” Three bus stops were also left shattered.

It culminated at North Precinct with the Dumpster fire. Police weren’t able to extinguish the blaze by themselves, bringing Portland Fire & Rescue to the scene.

Photo shows broken windows a Starbucks on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Northeast Ainsworth Street. Portland Police Bureau says demonstrators smashed windows during a march through North Portland on April 16, 2022. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

The Portland Police Bureau says demonstrators damaged bus shelters during a march in North Portland on April 16, 2022. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

A Portland firefighter uses a hose to spray down a burning dumpster at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct on April 16, 2022. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

The Portland Police Bureau says demonstrators smashed windows and launched explosive devices at a Starbucks on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during a demonstration on April 16, 2022. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

Neighbors said they’re not surprised but it’s frustrating.

“I’m not surprised at all, although, I think it’s a shame because I use public transportation so I hate to see the bus stops being vandalized,” said Scott Hone, who lives nearby. “It’s just an awful situation that we’ve got going here. I’m concerned for Portland. It’s changed a lot since I’ve lived here in these 22 years.”

According to social media posts, many were out protesting following the April 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya by officers in Grand Rapids, Mich. Video was released earlier this week showing the death, prompting outrage across the country, including here in Portland.

No arrests were made but police are investigating. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-101241.