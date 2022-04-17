PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of protesters set fire to a Dumpster at PPB’s North Precinct Saturday night, then “caused significant damage” to several businesses nearby, police said.
The protesters gathered around 8 p.m. in Peninsula Park and then began walking through the neighborhood about an hour later. Some in the group vandalized the Starbucks coffee shop on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Ainsworth Street, breaking windows and launching explosive devices at the building, police said.
Two banks were also hit, tagged with graffiti and phrases like “ANTIFA” and “revenge is coming.” Three bus stops were also left shattered.
It culminated at North Precinct with the Dumpster fire. Police weren’t able to extinguish the blaze by themselves, bringing Portland Fire & Rescue to the scene.
Neighbors said they’re not surprised but it’s frustrating.
“I’m not surprised at all, although, I think it’s a shame because I use public transportation so I hate to see the bus stops being vandalized,” said Scott Hone, who lives nearby. “It’s just an awful situation that we’ve got going here. I’m concerned for Portland. It’s changed a lot since I’ve lived here in these 22 years.”
According to social media posts, many were out protesting following the April 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya by officers in Grand Rapids, Mich. Video was released earlier this week showing the death, prompting outrage across the country, including here in Portland.
No arrests were made but police are investigating. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-101241.