Protect your garden; too much rain might not be a good thing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plants need sunlight and rain to survive. Throughout the last week sunlight hasn’t been a problem and rain was much needed.

This rain is certainly good for the plants, however plants might need limb support with the rain that will be coming. Adding stakes and tying up plants with twist ties to help them get through the weekend’s weather is a good idea. Peppers typically don’t like and don’t need as much water as other plants so it is important to protect and stake those plants as well.

“All this rain we are getting can be bad for seedlings. If you have any of those in your garden, you may want to cover them with leaves or maybe a sheet or something that’s breathable because with all of this water they could wash away,” Camille Schuelke, Parkview Community Greenhouse farmer says.

All of the rain will purge out any fertilizer that might have been put out for plants. Once the soil dries up, it would be a good idea to replenish any fertilizer that has been been lost. Be on the lookout for fungal diseases as well. Avoid those by pruning plants or purchasing fungicides.