WARNING: This story contains graphic details that are not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne police officers entered room 154 of the north side hotel last summer, they found the mother crying with her baby daughter in her arms.

The child – a little more than three months old – had blood, vomit and mucus around her nose and mouth and on her clothes. She had no pulse; she was cold to the touch.

Responding medics had no choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.

Wednesday, Allen County prosecutors charged the child’s mother in connection to her death and also accused the woman of neglecting her other three children when police arrived at that hotel room last July.

Emily M. Tudor

Emily Marie Tudor, 37, who is listed in Allen Superior Court documents as homeless, is now facing a felony count of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury and three felony counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant places that dependent in a dangerous situation.

She also had methamphetamine and amphetamines in her system and admitted to being on a three-day drug binge at the time of the child’s death, according to court documents.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest but she has yet to be booked into Allen County Jail.

Police and medics were called to the Quality Inn at 1734 W. Washington Center Rd. a little after noon on July 10.

Once there, they met with a hotel employee who told them the day before a young child was found on the second floor running around without adult supervision and knocking on doors, according to court documents.

The child had only a pull-up diaper on with no other clothing.

That employee tried calling room 154 about 10 or 15 times, she told police in court documents, but she was unable to get a response. The employee then decided to go to the room. There, she found Tudor and two other children on the bed.

The employee said she pounded on the wall and called out several times to get Tudor’s attention, but she refused to stir. Finally, the employee went to the bed grabbed Tudor’s leg and shook it, she said in court documents.

When Tudor turned over slightly, the employee saw the baby.

Tudor may have been partially laying on the child, the employee said in court documents. She also told police Tudor was disoriented and did not show emotion when told one of her children may have been missing and running around in the halls of the hotel.

It’s unclear whether the baby was still alive at that point, but nobody called police.

Later, in an interview with detectives, Tudor said in court documents she fell asleep on the bed with the baby in her arms. Her other three children, whose ages were not given in court documents, were on both sides of her.

She told detectives she had not had good sleep from being homeless and spending nights in her van prior to getting the hotel room. Tudor admitted in court documents to having a methamphetamine addiction but – despite using meth on the morning of July 9 – she claimed to not get high around the kids.

Tudor further told detectives that when the employee woke her up she knew something was not right with her baby daughter. The girl, Tudor said in court documents, was cold and may not have breathing.

Still, Tudor fell back asleep.

When she woke up on July 10, she told detectives she began to panic. She held her baby for a long time. She called the child’s father, only for him to tell her she killed their baby, Tudor said in court documents.

She then called her mother, according to court documents, who urged her to take the child to a hospital. That’s supposedly when Tudor finally called 911.

A review of her cell phone, though, painted a slightly different picture, according to court documents.

Tudor sent one message to a man about 10 minutes before police were called to the hotel that read “she is definitely dead,” according to court documents. That man encouraged Tudor to call 911, but also said he would stop by to “get all the drugs and paraphernalia” out of the room.

In response, Tudor sent a message telling the man she had a “(expletive) ton of drugs.”

She did eventually call 911, according to court documents.

Later, the Department of Child Services administered a drug screen on Tudor which came back positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines. That’s when she admitted to child services officials that she had to clear paraphernalia out of the hotel room before calling 911, according to court documents.

A cause of the baby’s death was not listed in court documents, and until she is booked into Allen County Lockup, it’s not clear when Tudor will appear in court.

She could face a maximum of 16 years in prison for the neglect charge connected to her daughter’s death – though nine years is typically an advisory sentence – and up to two-and-a-half years in prison for each of the other neglect charges levied against her, according to Indiana law.