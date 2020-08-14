Prosecutor to provide update on protest arrests

Tear gas rises near protesters at the Courthouse Green on May 29, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County prosecutor is set to provide an update on arrests as well as charges stemming from May and June protests. The update comes six weeks after Prosecutor Karen Richards asked for assistance in the office’s investigation.

In July, Richards asked for “relevant documentation” related to the protests in downtown Fort Wayne that followed the death of George Floyd.

“We will persist with our review of all information that is submitted to our office so that we can ensure that the appropriate justice will be served on each and every case,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in a July release.

In mid-June, Richards held a news conference and said her staff was reviewing “thousands of hours” of video of protests in consideration of criminal cases against protesters who were arrested. She promised a thorough review that could take a month.

The update on the investigation and consideration of charges has been scheduled for Monday, August 17.