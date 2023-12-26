FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The building at 2210 Inwood Drive has been for sale for years following an investigation into Dr. Ulrich “George” Klopfer, who performed abortions there.

In September 2019, more than 2,400 fetuses were found on Klopfer’s property in Illinois after he had passed away.

Once the building was listed for sale, it stayed that way for years.

LTD Property Group, a property investment business that buys and sells homes, recently purchased the building to use it as new office space.

CEO Dakota Bailey told WANE 15 that he didn’t initially know the history of the building, but learning didn’t stop him from buying.

“That’s where I feel like God really is using me and then using our company because I feel like I’m one of those people who really does have a belief in a more positive future and a better future, and the things that people kind of think are bad or they’ll go away from, I kind of run towards. I’m like OK let’s turn this into something better,” Bailey said.

He wants the building to become a sign of hope and positivity.

It will be completely renovated on the inside and the exterior will be painted.

Bailey said they also intend to raise funds for a mural to be painted on the side of the building. He doesn’t have official plans, but wants the mural to serve as a memorial and send a message of hope.