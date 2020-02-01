Promenade Park offering activities to enjoy during the colder months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Winter months can have you cooped up at home, but Promenade Park offers a way for you to get out and enjoy the winter.

You can enjoy a different kind of science, help turn recyclables into art, and get your groove on with all of the different workshops and activities being offered.

For more information on what activities are happening, watch the videos for more information. Also, visit Riverfront Fort Wayne’s website for more information on the dates.

Event Coordinator, Andy Douthitt explains what science projects children 5-10 can enjoy with Citizen Science.

Special Events Coordinator, Brooke Bieszke tells us how recyclable bottle tops will be transformed into art.

Event Coordinator, Jen Brown speaks about Dance Promenade!