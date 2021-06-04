Prom in the City returns for the second year at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — High schools student are cordially invited to a one of a kind Prom.

“Last year was awesome and I can’t wait for this one,” said Co-Founder of City in the Prom Tulena Trowell-Wattley. “The kids had so much fun and the community support was amazing.”

Prom in the City was an event created last year after area high schools canceled prom due to COVID-19. Last year nearly 300 hundred students from across the city came together to dance the night away. Some students came as far away as Indianapolis to attend the event.

Tulena Trowell-Wattley is the owner of Contour Cakes in Fort Wayne is one of several businesses including, The Pulse, DJay Mars, Urban Update, working together to put on ‘Prom in the City.’

Last year several area businesses helped donate to the cause. For more than a dozen girls who may otherwise not afford to go to prom, businesses donated dresses, hair and makeup. This year officials say they are excited to bring the event back.























Photos from Prom in the City 2020. Courtesy of Prom in the City.

The prom will be held June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Parkview Field.

All high school students, freshman to seniors, from any area high school are welcome to attend. Tickets are $25 dollars for a single person and $40 for couples. The dress code is semi-formal to formal attire. There will be cash prizes, games, lots of dancing and a photographer to take photos.

A king and queen will be announced at the event. To qualify to win the title head to the group’s Instagram page Prom in the City FW.

To learn more about Prom in the City, get tickets and register for the event click here.