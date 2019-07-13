Project 216 is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 200 meals packed into one small box. Hundreds of volunteers make that happen to help feed the hungry. They call their effort Project 216 Fight Hunger and Give Hope. “My husband and I originally started it as Kids Against Hunger Fort Wayne,” said co-founder Emily Lengacher. “Then a couple of years ago we went out on our own with Project 216. We’ve raised our kids doing this and they’re experts at it now.”



“I was like 5 years old or somewhere around there when I started,” said Jesse Lengacher, Emily’s eight year old son. “We’ve packed a lot of boxes. No idea how many but a lot.”

“We are a humanitarian food aid organization,” said Project 216 Event Development Specialist Ellen Mann. “Our mission is to help our community host events where they can contribute not only just financially but also do something to help people who are in desperate need of food throughout not only our Fort Wayne area but around the world. We also ship to the Phillippines and Haiti and other locations.”



“There are four components to this meal,” said Lengacher. “Rice, which every culture around the world knows what rice is. It’s kind of the staple of it. Then there’s soy, which is really high in protein that’s important for people who don’t get meat and beans on a regular basis. “We have dehydrated vegetables which add a little nutrition and some color and flavor to the mix. And the real power behind the meal is the vitamin pack. It has 21 vitamins and minerals and is designed for people who are malnourished especially children.”



“Our bread and butter is getting into the churches, getting into the schools and into businesses and equipping them with a turn key process to do the packaging of these packages,” said Mann. “And it’s all funded by donations. There are 216 meals in a carton which comes out to $54 for one box so it’s pretty reasonable.”

Every year Project 216 holds four public packing events across Allen County. Two have already take place this year two more are scheduled. “We have one coming up in September and then one in December and anybody can help out,” said Mann. “If you have a heart to serve and if you really want to do something about the 10 percent of the world’s population that goes to bed at night not knowing where their next meal is coming from then is an opportunity for you to do something about it.”



“It’s a doable way to make a difference,” said Lengacher. You can take part in the public packing events, or even plan one of your own with the group. Check out the Project 216 website.