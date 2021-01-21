Programs at the ACPL offer free help and reading plans for all cardholders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the Allen County Public Library remaining closed to the public, it is offering programs to participate in. Winter SPARK reading program ends at the end of January and helps to track minutes read. The library has a community goal of 1 million minutes. With 10 days left in the program, 67% of the goal has been met.

SPARK is for both students and adults to participate in. First you register which is simple to do to begin tracking minutes. You then download the Beanstack app to easily track minutes. Simply read, complete activities, or write book reviews to earn points toward virtual badges. Prizes are awarded at the end of January. Some of those include airpods, and iPad, Nintendo Switch, and a ukulele.

The library continues to do curbside pick up where staff members deliver books straight to your car. If you are unsure about what books to check out, call the library and a librarian will help pick some out based on interests. Visit here for the hours to be able to pick up books.

Tutor.com is another program the Allen County Public Library began the first week of January. Tutor.com gives students the opportunity to get free help from over 3,000 expert tutors. Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help, and test preparation to kindergarten through 12th grade students, plus early college students and adult learners. Tutors are available in a variety of subjects and test prep areas from Noon – 10 p.m., seven days a week. The program also offers help for the ACT and SAT.

Tutor.com also features a Career Center. This new program offers job seekers live help from career coaches. All library cardholders can access the service free from anywhere.