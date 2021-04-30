Professor explains significance of U.S. presidents first 100 day

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — President Joe Biden has hit it’s first 100 days in office.

Political experts say that the time period sets the tone of the rest of the president’s four years in office. It’s often referred to as the presidential honeymoon where voters are willing to give the new commander and chief.

The history behind the first 100 days, stems from President Franklin Roosevelt’s time in office.

In Roosevelt’s first 100 days he passed more than a dozen major pieces of legislation at the start of the Great Depression.

In Biden’s first 100 days he has focused on being prepared and focus on issues like COVID, education, and the American jobs plan. Those issues are likely to follow Biden throughout his term.

“I think that’s going to be the long term, dare I say it, a positive benefit of the Biden approach which is this focus of identifying problems, proposing a solution, and getting as many people behind them as they can,” said Manchester University Professor of Political Science Leonard Williams. “And trust that they will actually work and create positive results.”

While the first 100 days gives voters a look at the presidents term, political leaders say that lately, most judge a president on his/her party not by what they did or didn’t do in those days.