FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take me out to the ball game… to meet a few Princesses!

Your Party Princess is back at the Parkview Field Tuesday for Princess night. There will be six characters ready to dance the night away with guests, meet-and-greet style. The character list for the night includes: Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Ariel, and Moana.

Doors open at 6:05 p.m., and the baseball game will begin at 7:05 p.m. Following the ballgame, there will be a princess performance with fireworks.

New this year, Princesses will be meeting-and-greeting in the event center instead of outdoors. There will be three lines, and guests will get to see two Princesses at at time.

Guests are invited to dress up in their favorite princess dresses and prince attire, bring cameras, and something for the princesses to sign.

Natalie Crosby, Owner of Your Party Princess, has a few tips for guests to get the best experience. She suggests bringing umbrellas to shade yourself from the sun, and getting in line as soon as you can.

“So don’t wait until the end of the night to get in line… because we will be cutting lines. And if a line is really long, lines may be cut quite early. Because we are going to finish out the line, nobody is going to get in line and not be able to meet the characters if they have gotten in line.” Crosby said.

Crosby also teased to guests possibly getting a glimpse of Princesses as soon as they enter the ball park. She wouldn’t say where, but says to be looking out while entering.

Ticket prices are the same as a regular baseball game, no extra fees. You can find a link to purchase tickets here.