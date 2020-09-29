Presidential candidates are set to debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters across the country will get the opportunity to compare presidential candidates policies and personalities on Tuesday night for the first debate of the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Joe Biden will meet on stage in Cleveland, Ohio for the first of three scheduled debates. Election Day is just 5 weeks away.

Andrew Downs, director of Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, says that many people have set expectations going into tonight’s debate.

“The campaigns always start with ‘do no harm to yourself first’ and then hope the other side flubs up, you know that’s the absolute minimum you’re looking for,” Downs says.

Downs also believes that the candidates have personal expectations as well.

“You want expectations to be somewhere you know you can clear them and if you clear them by a long shot, congratulations. The problem is when you have expectations that are high and you fail to meet them. That’s when you run into trouble. But in the end both campaigns want to try and convince voters to come their way, especially those undecided voters.”

Coverage begins tonight at 9 p.m. EST.