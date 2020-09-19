President Trump, Indiana lawmakers react to passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Government leaders across the country have sent their condolences to her family, including President Trump who commended her service in the court and in life.

Indiana Senator Todd Young says she’ll be remembered for her commitment to public service and for inspiring future generations.

Governor Eric Holcomb commended her for her courage as both a Supreme Court Justice and in her fight against cancer.

“As a pioneering woman who triumphed in life, fighting for equality and justice for all Americans, tonight Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes her place in heaven. She leaves an everlasting legacy for which we can all be proud. Janet and I send heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Ginsburg family.”

Governor Holcomb

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss