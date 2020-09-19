President Trump, Indiana lawmakers react to passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Government leaders across the country have sent their condolences to her family, including President Trump who commended her service in the court and in life.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Indiana Senator Todd Young says she’ll be remembered for her commitment to public service and for inspiring future generations.

My statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: https://t.co/zvBCGcQYFi pic.twitter.com/RybLzt54h6 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) September 19, 2020

Governor Eric Holcomb commended her for her courage as both a Supreme Court Justice and in her fight against cancer.