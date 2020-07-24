President Trump signs series of executive orders intended to lower drug prices

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump announced several executive orders related to health care and drug prices Friday afternoon.

The Trump administration has had ongoing efforts to reduce drug prices.

The orders are designed to bring drug prices in the U.S. down to be on par with their costs overseas.

“The four orders I’m signing today will completely restructure the prescription drug market in terms of pricing and everything else to make these medications affordable and accessible for all Americans,” President Trump noted.

One order targets insulin prices. Another order would allow states, pharmacies and wholesalers to import drugs from Canada.

While President Trump issued these orders, it could take months for the White House to finalize them.