WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to hold a news conference Wednesday, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

Biden has held just nine news conferences during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions during which he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

The Wednesday news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. NewsNation will livestream Biden’s news conference above. There will be continued analysis online and on-air. Find your NewsNation channel here.

A year into his presidency, most in the United States have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries have higher percentages of fully vaccinated citizens. Economic growth surged, but so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed, but pricey legislation to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals shrunk and then stalled.

Inflation, the omicron surge, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and infighting within his own party are expected to be addressed at his news conference.

Biden’s press conference comes just a week after a new poll by NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ of 1,000 registered voters found that nearly 55 percent of respondents disapprove of the president’s handling of the pandemic.

Biden’s approval rating dropped to 33 percent, his lowest mark yet, in a Quinnipiac University poll released last week.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.