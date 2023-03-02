NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare Services has decided to form a group with another healthcare system called UnityPoint Health. UnityPoint is based out of the Midwest.

According to Presbyterian, the two organizations will cover around 4 million patients with thousands of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other staff members.

“As a not-for-profit health system, we must pave a sustainable path forward to continue serving our communities with care and coverage. While we’ve done that successfully independently, we know that partnering with like-minded health systems will allow us to accelerate our efforts,” said Presbyterian Healthcare Services President and CEO Dale Maxwell. “UnityPoint Health shares in our commitment to keeping healthcare delivery local and creating a culture where the workforce thrives which will serve as foundational elements as we embark on this journey.”

The two groups would create a parent company for the health systems. Together, those care systems will try to develop a better workforce and lower administrative costs.

“UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian are two organizations rooted in similar values,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “By lowering administrative costs, building new capabilities, and increasing investments in innovation and clinical excellence, our intent is to help improve affordability and accessibility of care. We’re excited about the unique possibilities ahead.”

So far, there’s no word on a timeline for the creation of the new organization.