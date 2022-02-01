Prepare home for safety ahead of winter weather; unique tips

If you’re going to remove icicles on your own, you had better take the proper precautions. (WJW)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before the snow storm heading to the area, preparing to and protecting your home should be done ahead of the arrival. Tuesday night or Wednesday morning would be the best times to check this list.

Tyler Battershell, owner of Apex Inspect LLC has a checklist of important tips to review in your home:

OUTDOOR

Check branches – Many branches that aren’t touching your home now, could be within the next 48 hours. Large snow and ice loads can cause those branches to bend and potential break causing damage. They could “break electrical lines, damage roof or home components siding, or things like that. so you do want to take a look at tree branches and shrubs that can again with that heavy ice and snow load can create damage to your home or electrical system,” Battershell says.

Inspect gutters and downspouts – Installing six foot extensions can help to get the water away from the home to protect basements, crawlspaces and foundations. “You want to keep those clean because when you have leaves and debris in there that just gives more mass to freeze up and cause them to overflow and freeze. Sometimes you can look at gutters and see sags in it from that ice load so that’s a minor thing that can become a problem if its neglected,” Battershell says.

Water damage in a crawl space

Ice damming – This is caused from heat loss in the interior, inadequate insulation or even ventilation issues. This leads to water getting under shingles and into the home causing water damage and leaks. Ideally proper insulation would fix this issues but Battershell says to have a fan blowing in the attic to disperse the heat to avoid freezing.

Ice damming from the outside

Ice damming water damage on a roof

INDOOR

HVAC units – A regular check to insure they are in proper working order is important. HVAC units can be configured to balance to ensure rooms are similar temperatures.

Ceiling fans – Reversing ceiling fans can push the warm air down in rooms.

Water pipes – Use a space heater in the places where pipes typically freeze. Opening cabinets to allow heat in also helps with ensuring pipes are getting adequate air.