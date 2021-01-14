Pregnant women receive COVID-19 vaccine with no data

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Should expectant mothers be worried about the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to Dr. Geoff Gordon MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist, who specializes in high risk pregnancy told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that is a loaded questions and there is still not an exact answer. However, to the best of his understanding, health experts don’t have any reason to believe the vaccine causes any complications in pregnancy or fatality.

“Unfortunately, the early studies that led to the emergency use of the vaccine did not include pregnant women. Since they did not include pregnant women we don’t have that data,” Dr. Gordon said.

Clarissa Fenker is a mother of two and is expecting her second daughter in March. She empathizes with mothers who are hesitant on receiving the vaccine. But after much research, speaking with her doctor as well as with her husband who is also a health care worker, she couldn’t find an outright reason on why she shouldn’t get vaccinated.

After losing her mother four years ago due to lupus, she plans on taking any necessary precautions to protect her family.

“I don’t show any signs of lupus yet, but I don’t want contracting COVID be the way I find out,” Fenker said. “You know I wish this vaccine wasn’t so polarized politically, because my husband is in healthcare and occasionally work in the COVID unit. It might be different because I have that first hand account of what he sees on a regular basis – and maybe that is why my decision is even more influenced.”

When it comes to side effects, the CDC stated that the side effects are not expected to be any different for pregnant women, than for non-pregnant women. The CDC doesn’t recommend women to routine pregnancy test before the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Dr. Gordon, that is in play to protect her from being denied the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“The question to really is this someone who works in a health care field? Is this someone who is exposed to patients with Coronavirus? What’s their risk and their own comfort level?” Dr. Gordon said. “Ultimately if the patient wants the vaccine she should not be denied it. She should be supported. And if she does decide that she doesn’t want the vaccine that decision should be supported too.”

Allen County’s Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter sent this statement:

On WANE 15’s Facebook page, majority of women said they would decline the vaccine because there is not enough information at the time.