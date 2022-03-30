PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – A prayer vigil for Christian Crossland is being organized by two Portland Mothers.

Shelly Pfeifer and Vivian Pryor didn’t know Christian, but they both agreed that something had to be done to mourn him.

“I wanted to put on this vigil because I felt like as a community we needed to mourn this child… he should be missed,” remarked Pfeifer.

Christian’s death occurred on March 24th. His mother, Chelsea Crossland, has since been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent causing death. In addition she is facing a count of child molestation related to a separate incident with her and a young girl who lived in her home.

The address where Christian was found dead by police (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

The murder came on the heels of child abuse awareness month which starts April 1st.

Both Pfiefer and Pryor felt that the tragedy should be something that brings more awareness to the month’s designation.

Pfiefer would go on to say, “April first starts starts child abuse awareness month and I felt like this was very fitting, because this is abuse. He should have never had this tragic life, he didn’t deserve that and we need to bring light to that.”

April Is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and it’s official color is blue.



The vigil will be Friday April 1st from 6pm to 7pm at Hudson Family Park in Portland.

The organizers are hoping for a big turnout, knowing that this vigil might serve as a poignant start to child abuse awareness month.