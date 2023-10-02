(NEXSTAR) — Are you holding a record-setting Powerball ticket? There’s only one way to know.

The winning numbers for the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawn on Monday, October 2 were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47, and the Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2X.

Ahead of Monday’s drawing, Powerball officials estimated the prize at $1.04 billion with a cash value of $478.2 million. At that size, the jackpot stands as the fourth-largest in Powerball history, coming in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California; a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida, Tennessee) in 2016; and a $1.08 billion jackpot won by a California ticket in July.

Should there be a winner in this drawing, the prize would rank as the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in the U.S. It could, however, eclipse a $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize won by a ticket in Michigan in 2021 to become the eighth-largest.

The largest lottery prizes in the U.S. are:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $1.04 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 2, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

It could also become the largest Powerball jackpot won in nearly any state. In all but three — California, Florida, and Tennessee — the largest jackpot ever won is below $1 billion.

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed.