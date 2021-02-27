Potholes could cause flat tires; how to change one so you don’t end up stranded

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The mass amounts of snow northeastern Indiana has seen this winter leaves behind plenty of pot holes on the roadways. Potholes and flat tires go hand-and-hand this time of year, and it’s important to prepare before you are left stranded with a popped tire.

First, get off the main roadway into a safe location and turn on hazard lights. Open the trunk to find the spare tire and jack to lift up the car. Place the jack under the car on the frame of the car to ensure the car doesn’t fall off the jack. Begin raising the car but leave the car on the ground.

Second, use the tool located in the vehicle to begin to take off the lugnuts. Once slightly lose, finish raising the car up. Remove the lugnuts and place in a safe location so that they don’t get lost or roll away. Remove the flat tire.

Third, put the spare tire on the vehicle and tighten the lugnuts to ensure the tire stays on. Slowly lower the jack to bring the vehicle back to the ground. Most spare tires should only be driven at 50 MPH and for only 50 miles distance. Schedule an appointment to get the tire replaced as soon as possible.