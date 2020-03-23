‘Wheel of Fortune’ win is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop grad Christian Dixie thought his “Wheel of Fortune” audition went well. He was told to expect a letter to appear on the show within two weeks.

That letter never came.

(Pause a moment to consider the implication of a missing letter from “Wheel of Fortune.”)

Instead, Dixie received a phone call – six months later.

“They wanted to know if I was a college student,” he explains.

With that, he sealed his appearance on “Wheel of Fortune College Week.”

“I really enjoyed myself on the whole journey from the audition up to being selected and flying out to LA, taping the episode, meeting Pat and Vanna and meeting fellow contestants that are living out their dreams like I am. It’s so inspiring and amazing.”

Dixie went on to a nice $65,930 payday in a performance that many Wheel watchers found inspiring.

This article on decider.com declares him a hero “with his upbeat attitude and in-depth knowledge of the beloved game show.”

Asked if he could return to the show, his knowledge tempers his enthusiasm.

“They’ve never done a tournament of champions,” he explains.

“They’ve had returning champions in the 90s, but they got rid of that because the producer thought that ‘Wheel of Fortune’ was more luck based than about skill.

“But you know what? My episode might actually flip script and who knows? They might invite me back and of course if they do, I definitely want to go.”