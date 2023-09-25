FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, September 30 thousands of people will head to downtown Fort Wayne for the 16th annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. While it’s a feat on its own to complete a race, making the event run smoothly is quite an accomplishment. That’s why the Fort4Fitness volunteers are Positively Fort Wayne.

“My favorite Fort 4 Fitness memory is being at the start line at 6:30 in the morning when it’s dark and everyone is just so excited to be there,” said volunteer Kasey Price.

But before you get to that point, it takes months of planning and execution from the Fort4Fitness staff and its volunteers. And just how many volunteers it takes might surprise you.

“They are so essential. We would not be able to do Fort 4 Fitness events without our volunteers,” said Sami Blair with the Fort4Fitness staff.

From bag stuffing to being out on the course on race day, there are endless volunteers making the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival possible.

Cameron Buzzard is one of those volunteers, specifically, he’s in charge of the finish line.

“It’s just something that I think is really good for the community getting everybody out here together, you know for one big event out supporting our local runners,” said Buzzard.

Kasey Price explained volunteering at the Fall Festival is a great way to give back, see friends and be part of the atmosphere.

“I really just get to watch everyone enjoy the event. As a former athlete myself, it’s something I can no longer participate in. I can’t get out and run with anybody, everybody any longer. And so I get to just be part of it in the way that I can,” said Price.

Whatever the reason to volunteer, there is always a need at the festival.

“They just told us in there that they have just under 4,000 runners this year. So that’s a lot of coordination. It takes a lot of people to make sure something like this goes smoothly, everybody stays safe, and everybody has a good time,” said Buzzard.

Even if volunteering at Fort 4 Fitness isn’t for you, these volunteers encourage you to help out in any capacity.

“We have so many young kids and youth in our community who learn to volunteer through organizations, like Fort4Fitness, who learn from those of us who have volunteered with organizations for years. So, get out volunteer, something you do for a year is something you may end up doing for the next 10 years,” said Price.

If you would like to volunteer at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival, click here. The deadline to register is on Wednesday, September 27. There will be more volunteer opportunities at the other seasonal Fort4Fitness events. If you’d like to participate in the festival, there is still time to register. You can click here to do so.