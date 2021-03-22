Voices donation is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The creator of a local Black Lives Matter exhibit is donating money to help minority run businesses and programs on Fort Wayne’s south side.

The Voices exhibition by Summit City photographer DJ E-Clyps ended its month long run Sunday, March 21, at the Artlink Gallery at 300 East Main Street downtown. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Family & Friends Fund For Southeast Fort Wayne.

Organizers started the fund to pour financial resources into black owned businesses and organizations on Fort Wayne’s south side.

“All the decisions about where this money is going are made by black leaders and it’s incredible,” said Family & Friends Co-founder Kristin Giant. “We’ve given out almost $250,000 at this point. Nine months in and we’re still going. We’re funded by donations and fundraisers.”

“We’re consultants, we’re coaches, we’re life coaches,” said Family & Friends Co-founder Ty Simmons. “We pour into these funders, these grantees because we know that no one is there for them.”

DJ E-Clyps was one of the grantees and that’s one of the reasons he’s giving back. “I am very thankful,” he said. “To have a parent be able to take their child and look through the window at these photos. They could inspire them you know and they could come after me.”

“We knew he was going to give back,”said Simmons. “We knew he had something on the cusp of something great but he just needed a little hand up.”

The Family & Friends Fund will receive about a thousand dollars from the Voices exhibit.

The Community Foundation helps organize the donation distribution process. More information about Family & Friends can be found by clicking here.