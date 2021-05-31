Veterans volunteering for Memorial Day Parade is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations have held a Memorial Day Parade for decades. Alan Schuette has volunteered to help stage the parade for years, more years, in fact, than the four he spent in the Air Force.

“If we don’t take care of our own,” he asks, “who will?”

Beyond his work as Commander at American Legion Lincoln Post 82, Schuette spends his Memorial Day at the parade route near State Blvd. and Parnell Ave., keeping the parade units on time as they make their way to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. He downplays his help.

“Yeah, yeah, we’ve done it (staged the parade) just with three people sometimes. Everybody that participated before usually knows the routine and where to go.”

What keeps him and his fellow volunteers coming back?

“There’s a lot of people that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” says Schuette, “and we need to remember them.”

The annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony begins at 11am. The parade will travel on Parnell Ave. from Northside Park to the Memorial Coliseum, with a ceremony at Veterans Plaza immediately following.