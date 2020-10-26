The TAG Art Fun Farm is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — TAG Art Company founder Troy Ganser is ready to unleash some fun.

When the pandemic took away most of the 400 public events where he and his team get to play and entertain – think face painting at Fright Night or performers at Busker Fest or caricature artists on the concourse of a TinCaps game – Ganser went to work to create his own playground.

“Essentially, we built a movie set,” Ganser says of the TAG Art Fun Farm, a 25-acre spread at 7629 Moeller Road.

“We didn’t build a park; there’s plenty of beautiful parks,” he adds. “But if you’re having a space themed event, (you’ve) got to have a UFO in the background. You want to meet a princess? Got to have a castle. It’s still meant to engage that sense of awe and wonder and imagination.”

All 12 “sets” will be in play on Halloween Night.

“It’s going to be safe. It’s going to be clean. It’s going to be small crowds, you know, checking all the (social distancing) boxes,” assures Ganser.

Tickets will be sold in advance. The hour-long experiences will be identical with a variety of entertainment.

“We’ll have 12 Trick or Treat stations, plus magic, plus a unicorn, plus a dinosaur, superhero, princess, fire performer, aerialist, and The Little Woman Who Lives in a Shoe… in the resting peace of a beautiful rural setting.

“We are hopeful that we can create our event here that can be magical and special and leave great memories.”

Tickets are $8 per person. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.