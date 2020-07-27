The Carpenter’s Sons are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of projects on the NeighborLink Fort Wayne website is vast.

“Need help with delivery of food from Community Harvest tomorrow.”

“Neighbor’s window AC unit is falling out/becoming unstable. Any help bracing the window would be appreciated!”

Some are simple: picking up trash or pulling weeds.

Others are more complicated.

Like building a wheelchair ramp.

The Carpenter’s Sons built 74 ramps last year. The group of men and women volunteers builds for neighbors who need help but can’t afford to pay a commercial contractor.

“I’ve really gravitated toward this because it works my mind,” says Carpenter’s Sons member David Kattau.

“From the original meeting with the homeowner and that interpersonal interaction to figuring out how all this is going to go and fit together.”

NeighborLink works with homeowners to provide the lumber costs but the labor is always free.

“We ask the homeowners if they are able to cover any of the cost for the lumber,” says Megan Chandler, Development Coordinator for NeighborLink Fort Wayne.

“Whatever the homeowner can’t pick up in the project cost, NeighborLink steps in to see where we can help.”

NeighborLink can use volunteer groups of any size and skill level.

To seek or offer help, visit nlfw.org.