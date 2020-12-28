Thanking a community that’s Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week’s Positively Fort Wayne sends out a big thank you to our local community that has pushed to be positive in spite of all the negativity we have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WANE 15 thanks our healthcare workers and first responders, for putting their lives on the line to protect and save others. Thank you to the educators who are doing their best to overcome obstacles by utilizing creative academics in unchartered territory.

Thank you parents, grandparents, guardians, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends for working to preserve family and lift each other up with messages of hope.

Thank you to city, county and state leaders for working to keep our infrastructure intact and our economy going. Thank you business leaders for coming up with creative ways to stay in business as you continue to serve our community.

Thank you to those who maintain our roads and bridges so we can stay connected. Thank you to those feeding the homeless and those less fortunate. Thanks for giving away food and supplies to make sure basic needs are met.

Thank you to members of the Armed Forces for helping with COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and elsewhere. Thank you to our children for their smiles and laughter, for their flexibility and their resilience. Even though their worlds were turned upside down, they were our motivation to push past our pain and push past the pandemic to keep each other going.

As we enter 2021, rest assured WANE 15 will continue to promote all that makes our community great and those in it who make our city Positively Fort Wayne! Have a Happy New Year.