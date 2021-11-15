Science Central’s longest serving employee is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jim Hodgin has worked at Science Central since April of 1998. For those doing the math, that’s three years after the attraction opened to the public. Now, 23 years after he landed the job, he’s the longest serving employee on Science Central’s staff.

“I do a lot of things,” Hodgin said. “I started out and I still do the major scheduling for inbound groups – all the school groups, that sort of thing – I’m the rental liaison for when we rent the building and our facility.”

Hodgin applied to science central before its grand opening in 1995 but didn’t get the job. Three years later he tried again, and was hired on the spot as a receptionist.

“I really enjoy talking to people,” he said. “Within 4 weeks, they put me on a different phone line doing what I’m doing today.”

His title of Registrations Manager means he spends a majority of the day in his office, on the phone, talking with teachers and schools, booking events, parties, visits, and more.

Over time, Hodgin’s job began to morph. With the introduction of computers and new technology in the workplace, and especially in the non-profit world, he decided to teach himself databases and programming.

“There was a database that we had availability to, nobody knew it, I said ‘I’ll learn it’ which I did,” said Hodgin, who also taught himself HTML so he could do website work for Science Central. “It’s fun learning that kind of stuff, and I’m always looking to learn new stuff.”

That learning continued during the height of the pandemic when Hodgin and Science Central’s staff worked from home. Hodgin picked up, what he calls, a fascination with YouTube.

“There is a lot that I find fascinating about these people who are researching and learning on their own and then putting that our there in the world,” he said. “I find that absolutely fascinating, and hence I’m drawn to that because I like to think of myself that way as well.”

All of this – the learning, the experience, the drive to execute every task to perfection – Hodgin does to better serve Science Central and its thousand of yearly visitors. At the end of the day, that’s who it’s about.

“When you look on the floor, you hear all the noise and you see [kids] moving around, and all of a sudden ‘bing bing bing.’ the lightbulbs start going off, and it’s just fabulous. I’ve been on the floor a lot, I’m here for rentals, I’ve seen people interact with our exhibits and it’s amazing to see people go oh wow, I didn’t know that, that’s one of the reasons it just thrills me to be here.”

In Hodgin’s office, evidence of hard work and dedication are on display. As the proud father of two daughters, he has family pictures hanging on his cabinets. His motto “simplify the process, practice efficiency, zero errors” hangs on the wall. And personal mementos, like a 20th anniversary card from his coworkers is taped to his door.

That was one of the greatest days of my life here, because I had no idea. You know usually someone will let it slip, and no one did,” he said.