‘Reach back to give back’ is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – David Alvarez is quick to point out that he is not the next Marshall White, the iconic founder and CEO of the World Champion Voices of Unity Youth Choir.

His position with the choir might lead some to think so.

“Of course, all the kids are pointing at me,” Alvarez explains. “When I was a kid, I was pointing at someone else. Honestly, Unity has a brand – excellence and nothing less is our standard. And the idea is, we’re teaching all alumni or students those things, so anyone can step up.

“I honestly think no matter what happens, whether Mr. White steps down or he works until his last breathing day, Unity is going to be taken care of.”

Alvarez serves as the Student Life/Membership Coordinator for the Unity Performing Arts Foundation.

The means he’s often a bridge between those in the choir and Mr. White. He’s well-suited for the job as he joined the choir at age seven and then transitioned to leadership.

“If a student’s having a bad day, they give me a phone call,” says the recent Manchester University grad. “If a student’s like ‘hey I’m applying for a job; I need a resource,’ they give me a phone call.”

The choir’s teaching of “reach back to give back” equips Alvarez to relate to young choir members.

“It’s very easy to bark orders at a kid. If a kid went through the same experience I went through, how would I have wanted that handled as a kid? When you remember that and use that, the overall experience just grows and grows.”

Voices of Unity and the larger Unity Performing Arts Foundation have open enrollment now in choir, dance, oratory, and creative writing.

Their next local concert is a pop music tribute to the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s in June.

