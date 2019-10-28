Puzzle project for Alzheimer’s research is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A giant jigsaw puzzle that’s helped raise money for Alzheimer’s research and awareness will soon go up in downtown Fort Wayne inside the Community Center at 233 West Main Street. Volunteers are busy completing the final steps.

“What I’m doing is applying preservative to this entire puzzle,” said Onie Mensche. “I use a squeeze bottle with a dauber that allows you to get right down into the cracks of the puzzle. It dries clear so when you lift it to frame it up, it won’t all fall apart.”

“It’s 40,320 pieces,” said Community Center Manager Patti Davis. “We had approximately 65 volunteers work on this.” The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Center decided to work on the puzzle project to assist local efforts in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. “They got involved with the Alzheimer’s Association to present this puzzle and have people work on it as kind of an awareness and fundraiser,” said Mensche.

“It was originally put together as a longest day event on June 21, 2018,” said Davis. On the longest day people across the world hold activities to fund Alzheimer’s programs. The Community Center chose the Ravensburger Company’s world’s largest puzzle that connects 10 individual jigsaws, each with a Disney theme.

“After Onie is done preserving it, the construction guys will come in and build a frame for it,” said Davis. “It will go above our multi purpose room. We’ll place it on the wall and probably leave it there permanently.”

The Disney menagerie is six feet tall and 21 feet long without the frame. Those who worked on it and anyone who donated at least five dollars has the opportunity to get their name engraved on a plaque that will go on the wall beside the puzzle. Proceeds benefit local Alzheimer’s programs. “Jigsaw puzzles are big,” said Davis. “They keep your mind working and that’s part of the idea behind this, to keep your mind working.”

“People wandered in and out and worked on it for an entire year and I think it’s a good community thing,” Mensche. “I know plenty of people who have someone either with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The Community Center hopes to have the frame built and the puzzle up by the end of 2019. Organizers are also looking at the possibility of having it on display at the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This puzzle project was so successful the center has decided to keep it going on a smaller scale. “We have some smaller ones started now that some people come in and do,” said Davis. “For some people… it’s their life.”