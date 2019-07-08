“Paw”sitive Visiting Dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canines in the Three Rivers Visiting Dogs program are spreading cheer throughout the Fort Wayne area. We caught up with them visiting patients at Parkview Cancer Institute. “I am being treated for occult breast cancer,” said 60 year old Rachel Phillips. “Having the dogs here is great! Especially since I lost my Great Dane a year and a half ago. He timed out. He made it to nine years so it’s nice to see dogs again. I love dogs!”

Three dogs stopped by to visit Phillips when WANE 15 was on hand. One of the dogs was a three year old named Gus. “He loves to get on people’s laps,” said his owner Karen Moessner. “He is so laid back. He began this when he was 8 months old. He’s my fourth dog to go through the training.”

“Many of our members have been doing this for a long time,” said Sharon Laupp, president of Visiting Dogs. One of her canine companions is Frances. “He’s a three year old white collie and he’s been doing this since he was a year old. We go to all the hospitals in the Fort Wayne area and Huntington Parkview Hospital and about 50 nursing homes in the area. Someone from our team goes out everyday somewhere.”

“It is wonderful,” said Phillips. “It just brightens up the whole room to have the animals here and they’re so sweet. They come in gently for the people who may not be used to dogs.”

Visiting Dogs has been visiting since 2005. Karen Schwichtenberg said her canine Coalette has almost three years under her collar. “We just get so much satisfaction by spreading hope and bringing a smile to people who are in difficult circumstances,” said Schwichtenberg.

Owners and their dogs who want to help spread hope and smiles this way must go through a dog obedience training program. “They must be able to get along with other dogs, that’s part of our program,” said Moessner. “We visit in groups. They create a lot of excitement wherever we go.”

“We have 117 dogs and 103 people. Some people like all of us have more than one dog,” said Laupp. Gus, Frances and Coalette got to visit with Phillips on the last day of her chemotherapy. She said it was like a celebration. “I’ve had six rounds,” said Phillips. “This is my last round so it’s like they’re all here to celebrate with me.”

Three Rivers Visiting Dogs always need more volunteers and all breeds are welcome. There is a waiting list. Anyone interested can contact Sharon Laupp at LauppSharon@aol.com or call (260) 358-6067 for more information. You can also check out TRVD Facebook page.