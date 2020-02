Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Reserving a book at the library makes sense but reserving a time to read?

If you’re reading with the licensed therapy dogs, then, yes, reservations are strongly reccommended.

Paws To Read takes place at the Aboite, Dupont, Grabill, Georgetown and Pontiac branches, among others. You can reserve your spot by clicking here for the library’s website, www.acpl.info. Be sure to click on the “events” tab.

While targeted to young readers, the library says anyone is welcome.