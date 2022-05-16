In part one of a two part series, Pat Hoffmann introduces us to Mike Gouloff of Elevatus Architecture. Gouloff’s career reads like the American dream right out of a storybook.

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, he landed an internship in 1967 at SchenkelShultz, one of the top architecture firms in the country. He quickly rose through the ranks to own 50-percent of the company. After restructuring, Mike and his partners relaunched the Fort Wayne office under the name Elevatus Architecture to better represent the company’s values.

Look for part two Tuesday morning on First News at 6:15 a.m. The story will focus on some of the exciting things Mike does to elevate his home town that he loves so much.

